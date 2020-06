Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

A short distance to Manasota Beach this 3 bed 2 bath pool home with one car garage located on a quiet street is ready for the 2021 season. Everything inside is new, from the all bamboo floors to the granite counter tops. Enjoy the privacy of the screened and heated pool or spend the day at the beach, you decide what to do while enjoying Paradise. Sorry, no pets. Leased for February and March 2021, otherwise available.