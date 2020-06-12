115 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Sarasota, FL

/
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1675 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5855 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1987 sqft
Turnkey Furnished Annual rental available at this updated 3 bedroom 3 bath Penthouse at Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club in the heart of Siesta Key. The unit is turnkey furnished and move in ready.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1906 Siesta Dr.
1906 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1234 sqft
April 2020 turnkey furnished 3/2 renovated home 1/2 mile from Siesta Key and the bay.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5640 CAPE LEYTE DRIVE
5640 Cape Leyte Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1628 sqft
Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
San Remo
1 Unit Available
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE
3544 San Remo Terrace, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6710 sqft
Lake Tahoe came to Sarasota Bay in 2009…and they built a house together. This spectacular, custom-designed home offers 2 full Master Suites, each with their own private terrace, and 3 guest suites for visiting family or friends.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5468 SWIFT ROAD
5468 Swift Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1095 sqft
GROUND FLOOR! FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL OVER SUMMER MONTHS. SPACIOUS CONDO WITH A LANAI, KING SIZE BED IN THE MASTER AND TWO DOUBLE IN THE GUEST. EASY ACCESS TO SIESTA KEY.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Siesta
1 Unit Available
129 PIERSON LANE
129 Pierson Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Wonderful family beach house. Walk to shell beach just minutes to the village and public beach. Nicely furnished. Updated kitchen. All the comforts of home. Beautiful lot with deck and barbecue grill.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6163 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD
6163 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Available July 2020. Darling turnkey furnished duplex on corner lot with huge private yard. Available short or long term and ready to move in. This adorable coastal decorated home makes for a great escape from the cold winter.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
6005 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1210 sqft
JUST BECAME AVAILABLE FOR MARCH, 2019. Escape the cold on beautiful Siesta Key, Florida. 2 bedroom 2 bath villa at Provincial Gardens.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Poinsettia
1 Unit Available
1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s Circle you won’t have to go far for world class service.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.
