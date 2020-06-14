Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

115 Apartments for rent in South Sarasota, FL with garage

South Sarasota apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1675 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota.
Results within 1 mile of South Sarasota

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1623 sqft
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
752 TROPICAL CIRCLE
752 Tropical Circle, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2100 sqft
Easy to Show! Ready to live in Paradise? You won't find anything better than this four bed, two bath home just minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach! This beautiful home is move-in ready.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2331 Valencia Drive
2331 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1398 sqft
Southgate annual unfurnished rental available for immediate occupancy. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Mid-century ranch available featuring a very large fenced backyard and is pet friendly.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1324 MOONMIST DRIVE
1324 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large stunning updated 2 bedroom/3 baths villa with spectacular views of the Intracoastal and sunrises available as an annual rental. Two master bedroom suites with their own full baths. Bonus room can be used as a guest room or an office/den.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2515 SUNNYSIDE STREET
2515 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1578 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE
1319 Dockside Place, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1827 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS EVERY BOATER’S DREAM! EASY WALKING DISTANCE TO SIESTA BEACH WITH ITS OWN DEEDED BOAT DOCK and BIG MARINA WATER VIEWS, this bright and spacious 3/3 townhome affords the ideal island lifestyle.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
San Remo
1 Unit Available
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE
3544 San Remo Terrace, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6710 sqft
Lake Tahoe came to Sarasota Bay in 2009…and they built a house together. This spectacular, custom-designed home offers 2 full Master Suites, each with their own private terrace, and 3 guest suites for visiting family or friends.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1701 SIESTA DRIVE
1701 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
BUILT IN 1926! Cozy and quaint historical home minutes from the Siesta Key and Hillview. Step back in time in this cozy and relaxing home. Wonderful library. Enclosed garden/courtyard. Garage not available. Non smoking.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3224 S EAST AVENUE
3224 South East Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2609 sqft
Gorgeous one year young DR Horton home with four bedrooms and a two car garage is now available for rent. This open floor plan offers a generous size master suite conveniently located on the first floor with entrance to the patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1002 GLEBE LANE
1002 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1808 sqft
This home has an incredible feel - vaulted ceiling in the main living area leads to the fully caged and screened outdoor living space complete with spa tub and heated saltwater pool.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
5029 OXFORD DRIVE
5029 Oxford Drive, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,800
2905 sqft
Spectacular Siesta Key 4 Bed/2.5 Bath pool home on the Grand Canal. Spacious private courtyard with in-ground pool and expansive outdoor living area with covered lanai, half bath and outdoor shower. Marble floors, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of South Sarasota
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Sarasota, FL

South Sarasota apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

