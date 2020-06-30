5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602

Amenities

Let the grand bridge entrance across Phillippi Creek welcome you home to this rarely available 2 bedroom condo! Located in the gated community of Phillippi Landings this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a den is a must see! The large kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar for casual dining that opens up to the spacious and bright living and dining areas.The slider door off the living area leads out to the screened lanai overlooking the resort style pool and spa. The master bedroom features tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom with his and her sinks and a soaking tub. Ceiling fans and neutral paint throughout making decorating a breeze. Carpet in the living area and bedrooms, with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Convenient parking located under the building for keeping your car cool on hot Florida days! Appliances include dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Trash, pest control, grounds maintenance, and cable tv are included in the monthly rent. Sorry, no pets are permitted.



Nestled into a serene, waterfront sanctuary, Phillippi Landings is truly the hidden jewel of Sarasota. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle with the community amenities including, a clubhouse with caterer's kitchen, social gathering room, state of the art fitness center, kayak storage and launch and lighted waterfront boardwalk. Call to schedule a tour today!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.



Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.



