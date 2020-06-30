All apartments in South Sarasota
Find more places like 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Sarasota, FL
/
5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602

5591 Cannes Circle · (941) 343-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5591 Cannes Circle, South Sarasota, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Let the grand bridge entrance across Phillippi Creek welcome you home to this rarely available 2 bedroom condo! Located in the gated community of Phillippi Landings this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a den is a must see! The large kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar for casual dining that opens up to the spacious and bright living and dining areas.The slider door off the living area leads out to the screened lanai overlooking the resort style pool and spa. The master bedroom features tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom with his and her sinks and a soaking tub. Ceiling fans and neutral paint throughout making decorating a breeze. Carpet in the living area and bedrooms, with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Convenient parking located under the building for keeping your car cool on hot Florida days! Appliances include dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Trash, pest control, grounds maintenance, and cable tv are included in the monthly rent. Sorry, no pets are permitted.

Nestled into a serene, waterfront sanctuary, Phillippi Landings is truly the hidden jewel of Sarasota. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle with the community amenities including, a clubhouse with caterer's kitchen, social gathering room, state of the art fitness center, kayak storage and launch and lighted waterfront boardwalk. Call to schedule a tour today!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 have any available units?
5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 have?
Some of 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 currently offering any rent specials?
5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 pet-friendly?
No, 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Sarasota.
Does 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 offer parking?
Yes, 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 offers parking.
Does 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 have a pool?
Yes, 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 has a pool.
Does 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 have accessible units?
No, 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 does not have accessible units.
Does 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Sarasota 2 BedroomsSouth Sarasota Apartments with Balconies
South Sarasota Apartments with GaragesSouth Sarasota Apartments with Gyms
South Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLBardmoor, FLSarasota Springs, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FL
Bee Ridge, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity