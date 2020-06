Amenities

OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON ONLY AT THIS TIME STARTING JAN. 16, 2021. All utilities and pool and lawn care inc. in the price! Florida lifestyle does not get any better than this. Enjoy your own private pool with a lush, tropical fenced in backyard. Great floor plan and totally updated. Shoot some pool or take a short walk to the beach. This house is totally equipped inc. furniture, pots, pans, linens, etc. All you need is your tooth brush and swim suit.