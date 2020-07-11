/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:55 AM
132 Apartments for rent in South Miami Heights, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVTED APARTMENT . 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND ITALIAN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES ,WASHER AND DRYER IS IN COMMON AREA WATER INCLUDED . GOOD PARKING SPOTS ON LOCK BOX
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11040 SW 196th St
11040 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
809 sqft
Spacious apartment strategically located in the heart of Cutler Bay Near Major Highways and Charter Schools. This nicely renovated apartment has an abundance of natural light during day time.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
20591 SW 124th Ct
20591 Southwest 124th Court, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
Spectacular 3/2 corner fenced corner home in Oak Park, large patio with large kitchen that oversees dining / living room, high ceiling, fenced yard Hurricane Accordion Blinds, minutes from Publix, great price, no association, Pets under 25 pounds
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11060 SW 196th St
11060 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with washer and dryer in unit. Secure building 24/7 security. Centrally located in Cutler Bay near turnpike and US1. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities (Water- FPL-Cable- ETC), No PETS ALLOWED.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami Heights
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
65 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
16330 SW 109th Ave
16330 Southwest 109th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
Amazing Home at Pine Lake 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179723 Single Family Home For Rent on a beautiful lake, which the sun sets everyday on Quiet Neighborhood Graded A schools less then 5 Minutes Away from CORAL REEF High the Turnpike has Colombian
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19120 SW 96th Ave
19120 Southwest 96th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Bring your Biggest Boat, HUGE CORNER LOT FULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME, Located in CUTLER BAY. Brand New Roof, New AC, Painted Outside and Inside.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Goulds
22210 SW 113 COURT
22210 Southwest 113th Court, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE-BIG BACK YARD FENCE IN
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19542 SW 103rd Ct
19542 Southwest 103rd Court, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Perrine
10129 W Jessamine St
10129 West Jessamine Street, West Perrine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand New Construction 3 Bedroom Duplex in Perrine. Come and see, this fantastic 3 bedroom unit. Completed in 2018 with hurricane windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. This is a must see.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
20240 SW 104th Ct
20240 Southwest 104th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Conveniently located, this 3/2 home is close to the mall, next to the major highways for an easy commute to and from work. Larger lot for all your family gatherings. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and gas for the appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
18646 SW 100th Ave
18646 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Immaculate and spacious 2-story townhouse/villa. Tile in common area and laminate on stairs and 2nd floor. Plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen. One dog, under 15 inches tall (as per association regulations) accepted with additional deposit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
20702 SW 105th Ave
20702 Southwest 105th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3/2 single family home located in Cutler Bay, quiet street in Cutler Creek neighborhood. The home sits on an 4,664 sf corner lot. Features open kitchen with wood cabinetry, washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of South Miami Heights
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,554
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
67 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4717 sqft
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Devon-Aire Estates
12420 SW 109th Ter
12420 Southwest 109th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1614 sqft
Amazing Home at Devon Air 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182738 A MUST SEE!!!...Ready to move in.
Similar Pages
South Miami Heights 1 BedroomsSouth Miami Heights 2 BedroomsSouth Miami Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Miami Heights 3 BedroomsSouth Miami Heights Apartments with Balcony
South Miami Heights Apartments with ParkingSouth Miami Heights Apartments with PoolSouth Miami Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerSouth Miami Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL