apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
82 Apartments for rent in South Daytona, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
417 Banana Cay Drive
417 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
922 sqft
Lovely GROUND floor affordable 2 bed 2 bath unit located in Bristol Bay. Washer and Dryer are inside the unit and the kitchen has nice appliances. Window treatment included. Nice screened patio.
Results within 1 mile of South Daytona
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Rental in Volusia County is Open for Business! Fully Furnished Direct Ocean Front Condo for Short Term or Long Term Rent.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3245 S Atlantic Avenue
3245 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2326 sqft
COME TO ENJOY THE LUXURY AT OCEAN FRONT BUILDING WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES , FULLY ELEGANT FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOM WITH FANTASTIC OCEAN VIEW FROM OVER SIZE BALCONY WITH BUILT IN GIRL , FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER,
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Harbor
1401 S Palmetto Avenue
1401 South Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice studio apartment with in-unit laundry. Water, basic cable and internet included. Located at The Preserve at River's Edge complex, it offers 24-hour security, community pool, hot tub, community room and exercise room.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2 Oceans West Boulevard
2 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
River Ridge Estates
2721 S Atlantic Avenue
2721 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
5676 sqft
Incredible views in this 7 bedroom oceanfront home with guest house. Come to Florida, the warm, humid sunshine State.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3330 S Peninsula Unit 2
3330 South Peninsula Drive, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
912 sqft
Adorable Beachside Duplex with Office and Florida Room! - Adorable One Bedroom Beachside Duplex with Office! This duplex features newer white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of South Daytona
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
209 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Last updated July 10 at 09:49am
32 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
43 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3727 south atlantic ave
3727 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$900
315 sqft
$900 - Studio for Rent Daytona Beach Shores - Property Id: 310253 Daytona Beach Shores, FL studio condo for rent, right on the beach! $900/month All utilities including water, electricity, cable and internet are INCLUDED Condo located on second
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
219 N Halifax Avenue
219 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2012 sqft
Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout.
