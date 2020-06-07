All apartments in South Brooksville
South Brooksville, FL
4129 Gevalia Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:51 PM

4129 Gevalia Drive

4129 Gevalia Drive · (352) 688-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
South Brooksville
Location

4129 Gevalia Drive, South Brooksville, FL 34604

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2531 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Custom built 4 bedroom 2 bath Alexander Renoir model with gorgeous lake and golf course view from the solar heated pool and over sized lanai. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, built in oven, & center island. Plenty of upgrades including trey ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace, & built in entertainment center. Split floor plan. 4th Bedroom has a sliding door, great for office. The pool area is perfect for entertaining! Oversized 2 car garage with separate golf cart door on side of home and built in storage. Perfect for the avid golfer with the Pro Shop, Golf Course, & Restaurant. ($50 monthly restaurant fee required) Lawn and pool care is included in lease price. Easy access to Tampa Airport, Disney, Orlando, & Gulf Beaches. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Gevalia Drive have any available units?
4129 Gevalia Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4129 Gevalia Drive have?
Some of 4129 Gevalia Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Gevalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Gevalia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Gevalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Gevalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Brooksville.
Does 4129 Gevalia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Gevalia Drive does offer parking.
Does 4129 Gevalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Gevalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Gevalia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4129 Gevalia Drive has a pool.
Does 4129 Gevalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4129 Gevalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Gevalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4129 Gevalia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Gevalia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Gevalia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
