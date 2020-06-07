4129 Gevalia Drive

Amenities

Custom built 4 bedroom 2 bath Alexander Renoir model with gorgeous lake and golf course view from the solar heated pool and over sized lanai. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, built in oven, & center island. Plenty of upgrades including trey ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace, & built in entertainment center. Split floor plan. 4th Bedroom has a sliding door, great for office. The pool area is perfect for entertaining! Oversized 2 car garage with separate golf cart door on side of home and built in storage. Perfect for the avid golfer with the Pro Shop, Golf Course, & Restaurant. ($50 monthly restaurant fee required) Lawn and pool care is included in lease price. Easy access to Tampa Airport, Disney, Orlando, & Gulf Beaches. No Pets.