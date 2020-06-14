Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

211 Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL with garage

South Bradenton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3607 46TH AVENUE DRIVE W
3607 46th Avenue Drive West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1883 sqft
Updated large 3/2. Master Bedroom with Jacuzzi tub in Master bath and a separate shower. Huge separate workshop in back with electricity and air conditioner. This is not a drive by too much to see in side. Call Now!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5114 41ST STREET W
5114 41st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1530 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy your private swimming pool and the peaceful view of the Lake, without having to do the work. Lawn and pool care is included in this three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in West Glenn. Great room design.
Results within 1 mile of South Bradenton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Samoset
1 Unit Available
2917 RIVER RUN WAY
2917 River Run Way, West Samoset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1478 sqft
Brand new Single Family Home with 2-car -garage, large screened lanai, kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tiles throughout. Close to 75 and minutes to Costco. A must see .....Available July 17, 2020

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Villages Of Lakeside
1 Unit Available
4026 37TH STREET COURT W
4026 37th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with Vaulted ceilings and lots of light. New kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops, new sink, new faucets, new dish washer, and new garbage disposal.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6011 45TH STREET W
6011 45th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1885 sqft
Bring your toothbrush! This spacious villa is fully equipped and ready for you. Located in the El Conquistador community with a view of the IMG Golf Course and pond.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Villages Of Lakeside
1 Unit Available
4107 41ST STREET W
4107 41st Street West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1419 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Spacious yet cozy with beautiful views of the pond. Head down to the Clubhouse where you'll find a heated pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, picnic and grilling area, basketball court and playground.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W
4109 18th Avenue Drive West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1741 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home centrally located in West Bradenton. 1/3 acre lot with double gate to access parking for your boat or RV. Hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas. Huge kitchen with plenty of storage and drawer pull-outs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sandpoints
1 Unit Available
2709 SOUTHERN PARKWAY W
2709 Southern Parkway West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1212 sqft
Classic 3 BR/2 BA ranch home. Only a short 7.5 miles to Anna Maria Island Beaches. Home offers living and dining room combo with sliders to screened outdoor lanai overlooking a nice back yard (not fenced).

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Villages Of Lakeside
1 Unit Available
4005 42ND STREET W
4005 42nd Street West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Kolby Castle is a delightful villa in Lakeside South where you can relax on the screened lanai with your morning coffee or evening cocktail and watch the ducks and herons play in the canal behind the unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5107 38TH AVENUE W
5107 38th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1231 sqft
Ranch style 2BR/2BA home with one car garage.Located just off Cortez Road near Walmart.Turnkey furnished and available monthly or weekly. The Master Bedroom features 2 Full size beds and attached Master Bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of South Bradenton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Braden River East
79 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3411 28TH STREET E
3411 28th Street East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
908 sqft
This adorable Florida home is perfect for a small family, a couple, or a party of one . With 2 bedrooms 1 bath 908 sf of living space. Featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, new laminate throughout, and a screened lanai.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
2216 29th Avenue East
2216 29th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1395 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVALIABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1,395 sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Memphis
1 Unit Available
3230 6th Avenue West
3230 6th Avenue West, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1072 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7623 CAMPUS COVE
7623 Campus Cv, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1406 sqft
Beautiful, brand new, never lived in, two bedrooms, two bath, dining /living room combination, open floor plan. Spectacular view of the lake, screen lanai to enjoy sunset. Tile floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Bradenton, FL

South Bradenton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

