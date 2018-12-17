2514 51st Ave. Ter. W Manatee

Amenities

Charming 2Bed/1Bath Duplex for Rent in Bradenton - Charming 2bed/1bath duplex for rent. Conveniently located, just minutes away from State College of Florida and shopping plazas. This home offers lots of charm with ceramic throughout. The living room features a fireplace that adds a warm cozy feel. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Closed floor plan. Spacious master bedroom that allows for a king-size bed. The second bedroom allows for a queen-size bed. The backyard offers lots of privacy with lush landscaping. 2-car carport. Don't miss out!! Call Today!! $1250.00/mth



To schedule a showing call Joleisy Machado (941) 500-3027



First, last & security due at move-in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month's rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent.



No Pets

No Smoking



Apply Now right from our website www.relaxrealtygroup.com

Apply by clicking from the property you are interested in renting. A $50 application fee per adult - for more details on qualifications: https://www.relaxrealtygroup.com/rental-qualifications



Listed with Relax Realty Group



