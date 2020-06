Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months. 3 month minimum. This house is luxurious and perfect for a winter vacation. Perfect for guests, too. Owner would consider a small pet.