luxury apartments
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 AM
15 Luxury Apartments for rent in South Beach, FL
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2400 23rd Street SE
2400 23rd St SE, South Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Perfect Family Get Away, with 6BDRs/5 BTH Excellent location with breathtaking views of both the Atlantic Ocean & the Intracoastal. So Many amenities. Short walk to beach through Island Oceanfront Park.Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1580 Shorelands Drive
1580 Shorelands Drive East, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Available Off Season for 3 month minimum per HOA - Direct ocean front! Private, beautifully renovated & spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ocean front home in Shorelands. Balcony with ocean views is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1496 S Highway A1a
1496 S Highway A1a, South Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,700
Beautifully decorated, eco-friendly, elevated oceanfront bungalow with Panoramic ocean view. Wrap around Porch and private boardwalk. Perfect for a vacation getaway. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Results within 1 mile of South Beach
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
976 Tulip Lane
976 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Coastal Cottage w/granted beach access. This beautiful renovated 3/2 w/pool is available for month by month rent during off season. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
1736 Ocean #LOT 20 Drive
1736 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,500
8400 sqft
60 DAY MINIMUM RENTAL! OCEANFRONT MASTERPIECE IN RIOMAR! FULLY FURNISHED~ This incredible DIRECT OCEANFRONT home sits on approx 1.
Results within 5 miles of South Beach
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Bahia Mar Road
705 Bahia Mar Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2214 sqft
Waterfront Concrete Block heated Pool home with NEWLY Renovated kitchen & Furnishings, deep water dock/lift. 3 Bed, 2 Baths, office/Den, Granite counters, white shaker cabinets, SS Appliances, split bedrooms, high Ceilings, on quiet dead-end street.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Southampton Terrace
40 Southhampton Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Beautiful, Custom designed 4x4.5 home with Chef's kitchen, marble walled library w/bookcases ad wet bar. Lovely pool, spa and so much more. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
955 Reef Lane
955 Reef Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Enjoy this beautiful Ocean Front pool home with private beach access with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dinning. "Sizes are approx. and subject to error.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Sunrise Terrace
1000 Sunrise Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Oceanfront 4/4 w/ recent full renovation. Great location, close to Business district, restaurants, Riverside Theater, boutiques & local events. Relax and enjoy a slice of paradise w/ spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views.
Results within 10 miles of South Beach
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1470 Seaway Drive E
1470 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4891 sqft
Inlet Palms is a boater's paradise with spectacular views from every floor and private dock. These luxury designed Smart homes are the wonder of Hutchinson Island. 3 Beds, 4.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8890 N Sea Oaks Way
8890 North Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rent this spectacular direct oceanfront 4 Bedroom,3.5 bathroom condo with gorgeous panoramic Atlantic ocean views. Many upgrades through out this double unit which feels like a home. Beautiful bedding and decor. Available now through Season 2021.
