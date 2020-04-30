All apartments in Solana
Solana, FL
825 Burland ST
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:07 PM

825 Burland ST

825 Burland Street · (239) 265-5291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

825 Burland Street, Solana, FL 33950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This home is in a very quiet and private neighborhood. It is a 3 Bedroom + Den household. The Den can be converted into a room or used as an office or family room. Minutes away from Charlotte High School and the community theater. It is only a five minute drive to downtown festivals, shops, and restaurants. This home is undergoing renovations - new paint, new flooring, new garage gate, new blinds and much more. A refreshing diamond in the rough. It has a a large yard that is prime for family gatherings and pets to roam. This is an affordable home for the right Family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Burland ST have any available units?
825 Burland ST has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 825 Burland ST have?
Some of 825 Burland ST's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Burland ST currently offering any rent specials?
825 Burland ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Burland ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Burland ST is pet friendly.
Does 825 Burland ST offer parking?
Yes, 825 Burland ST does offer parking.
Does 825 Burland ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Burland ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Burland ST have a pool?
No, 825 Burland ST does not have a pool.
Does 825 Burland ST have accessible units?
No, 825 Burland ST does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Burland ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Burland ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Burland ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Burland ST does not have units with air conditioning.
