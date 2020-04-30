825 Burland ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

This home is in a very quiet and private neighborhood. It is a 3 Bedroom + Den household. The Den can be converted into a room or used as an office or family room. Minutes away from Charlotte High School and the community theater. It is only a five minute drive to downtown festivals, shops, and restaurants. This home is undergoing renovations - new paint, new flooring, new garage gate, new blinds and much more. A refreshing diamond in the rough. It has a a large yard that is prime for family gatherings and pets to roam. This is an affordable home for the right Family.