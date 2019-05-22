812 FORESTER AVENUE

Amenities

Available on or after May 15th, pending move out inspection. Unfurnished 1,290 SF, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Large living/dining area with galley style kitchen equipped with all appliances and bonus room as garage has been converted with washer/dryer hook ups. Ceramic and laminate flooring throughout, no carpet to worry about. Large fenced in yard.

12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee

$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved

$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!