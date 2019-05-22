All apartments in Sky Lake
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

812 FORESTER AVENUE

812 Forester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 Forester Avenue, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available on or after May 15th, pending move out inspection. Unfurnished 1,290 SF, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Large living/dining area with galley style kitchen equipped with all appliances and bonus room as garage has been converted with washer/dryer hook ups. Ceramic and laminate flooring throughout, no carpet to worry about. Large fenced in yard.
12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved
$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 FORESTER AVENUE have any available units?
812 FORESTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sky Lake, FL.
What amenities does 812 FORESTER AVENUE have?
Some of 812 FORESTER AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 FORESTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
812 FORESTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 FORESTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 FORESTER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 812 FORESTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 812 FORESTER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 812 FORESTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 FORESTER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 FORESTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 812 FORESTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 812 FORESTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 812 FORESTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 812 FORESTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 FORESTER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 FORESTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 FORESTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
