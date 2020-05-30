All apartments in Silver Springs Shores
Last updated May 30 2020 at 5:55 AM

631 SILVER PASS

631 Silver Pass · (352) 694-9692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

631 Silver Pass, Silver Springs Shores, FL 34472
Silver Springs Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
Totally remodeled condo. 1031 Sq ft. This unit has all new lighting, flooring, cabinets, interior paint, toilets and appliances. Complex has pool. Located in walking distance to Silver Spring Shores Community Center with pools and basketball court. The Shores golf course and club house is nearby. Appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove. Utilities: Duke and Marion County Utilities. Schools: Greenway elementary, Lake Weir middle and high school. No pets or section 8. Applicants must be approved by homeowners association and complete application. All applicants must view property. We DO NOT rent sight unseen. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an application that will reside in property. All homes are rented “AS IS”.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 SILVER PASS have any available units?
631 SILVER PASS has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 631 SILVER PASS have?
Some of 631 SILVER PASS's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 SILVER PASS currently offering any rent specials?
631 SILVER PASS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 SILVER PASS pet-friendly?
No, 631 SILVER PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Springs Shores.
Does 631 SILVER PASS offer parking?
No, 631 SILVER PASS does not offer parking.
Does 631 SILVER PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 SILVER PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 SILVER PASS have a pool?
Yes, 631 SILVER PASS has a pool.
Does 631 SILVER PASS have accessible units?
No, 631 SILVER PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 631 SILVER PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 SILVER PASS has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 SILVER PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 SILVER PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
