631 SILVER PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse pool

Totally remodeled condo. 1031 Sq ft. This unit has all new lighting, flooring, cabinets, interior paint, toilets and appliances. Complex has pool. Located in walking distance to Silver Spring Shores Community Center with pools and basketball court. The Shores golf course and club house is nearby. Appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove. Utilities: Duke and Marion County Utilities. Schools: Greenway elementary, Lake Weir middle and high school. No pets or section 8. Applicants must be approved by homeowners association and complete application. All applicants must view property. We DO NOT rent sight unseen. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an application that will reside in property. All homes are rented “AS IS”.