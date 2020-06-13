/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Silver Springs Shores, FL
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103
7817 Midway Drive Terrace, Silver Springs Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
625 sqft
Cute and cozy 1 BR, 1 BA, 55+ community in great condition. This fully furnished condo in Derby Downs overlooks the Silver Springs Shores golf course and lake. Features include living room, dining room, kitchen, stackable washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Springs Shores
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6315 Lakewood DRIVE
6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Springs Shores
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2352 sqft
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 LAS PACOS COURT
1501 Las Pacos Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1148 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath home that is move in ready - bring only your tooth brush and clothes! Short Term lease only ready for immediate occupancy. This home is in the perfect location and close to everything. Spanish Springs is only 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 BARBOSA COURT
2121 Barbarosa Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1513 sqft
PERFECT WINTER RETREAT IN THE VILLAGES! This BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath "Whispering Pine" features a Den and comes completely "Turn Key" Furnished! AVAILABLE January, February and March of 2021.
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 CAMERO DRIVE
1309 Camero Drive, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1620 sqft
New Short Term Rental Special for March and April 2020. Must see this beautiful fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET
9710 Southeast 171st Argyll Street, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1547 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021!!!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Must see this beautiful, fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Pet friendly!! Includes complimentary use of 4 seater golf cart. This is your home away from home.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1289 DEERFIELD LANE
1289 Deerfield Lane, The Villages, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2143 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! AVAILABLE WINTER 2021!!! Must see this fully furnished with golf cart 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 4th room made into a sitting area/library.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3144 NE 2ND PLACE
3144 Northeast 2nd Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3654 sqft
Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment. It is located close to Silver Springs, and HITS.
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
11405 SE 177TH STREET
11405 Southeast 177th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1032 sqft
Located in the gated community of Stonecrest. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nice enclosed lanai with no rear neighbors. Comes completely furnished with washer and dryer in garage. Cable and wifi included. 3 month minimum lease.
Similar Pages
Silver Springs Shores 2 BedroomsSilver Springs Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSilver Springs Shores 3 BedroomsSilver Springs Shores Apartments with Balcony
Silver Springs Shores Apartments with GarageSilver Springs Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSilver Springs Shores Apartments with ParkingSilver Springs Shores Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLGainesville, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Palm Coast, FLMaitland, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLHorizon West, FL