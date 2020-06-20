Amenities

450 Fairways Cir A103 SILVER DOWNS CONDOS - Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath unit located downstairs with tile floors throughout. This home includes washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher not warranted. Wonderful quiet community in Silver Downs which features a community pool, and close to shopping. This community does not have any age restrictions, but does not allow pets. $845.00/mo rent plus $845.00 SD with qualifying credit score. $60.00 Application Fee.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.



To schedule a showing or obtain additional information visit our website at www.BosshardtPM.com/residential



No Pets Allowed



