Silver Springs Shores, FL
450 Fairways Cir A103
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

450 Fairways Cir A103

450 Fairways Circle · (352) 671-8203 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Fairways Circle, Silver Springs Shores, FL 34472
Silver Springs Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 450 Fairways Cir A103 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Amenities

450 Fairways Cir A103 SILVER DOWNS CONDOS - Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath unit located downstairs with tile floors throughout. This home includes washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher not warranted. Wonderful quiet community in Silver Downs which features a community pool, and close to shopping. This community does not have any age restrictions, but does not allow pets. $845.00/mo rent plus $845.00 SD with qualifying credit score. $60.00 Application Fee.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.

To schedule a showing or obtain additional information visit our website at www.BosshardtPM.com/residential

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3506768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Fairways Cir A103 have any available units?
450 Fairways Cir A103 has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 Fairways Cir A103 have?
Some of 450 Fairways Cir A103's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Fairways Cir A103 currently offering any rent specials?
450 Fairways Cir A103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Fairways Cir A103 pet-friendly?
No, 450 Fairways Cir A103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Springs Shores.
Does 450 Fairways Cir A103 offer parking?
No, 450 Fairways Cir A103 does not offer parking.
Does 450 Fairways Cir A103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Fairways Cir A103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Fairways Cir A103 have a pool?
Yes, 450 Fairways Cir A103 has a pool.
Does 450 Fairways Cir A103 have accessible units?
No, 450 Fairways Cir A103 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Fairways Cir A103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Fairways Cir A103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Fairways Cir A103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Fairways Cir A103 does not have units with air conditioning.
