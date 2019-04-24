14100 Little Ranch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Call Donna Steponaitis @ 352-650-9742 about this lovely Mobile Home with living room,dining room, kitchen with lots of wood cabinets and breakfast bar plus open to family room. All appliances including microwave and dishwasher. Family room with stone fireplace. Two nice size bedrooms and full hall bath with tub/shower. You have got to see this master suite- private sitting area, 13' x 15' walk in closet, and huge bedroom. Master bath has double vanities, sit-down makeup area, soaking tub, and shower. Inside laundry room. Extra refrigerator in laundry room. Gravel circular driveway. Large pagoda with ceiling fan for enjoying the peaceful outdoors. Partially fenced back yard. No Pets. Plenty of room to roam. Call Today!