Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:36 AM

14100 Little Ranch Road

14100 Little Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

14100 Little Ranch Road, Shady Hills, FL 34610
Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Call Donna Steponaitis @ 352-650-9742 about this lovely Mobile Home with living room,dining room, kitchen with lots of wood cabinets and breakfast bar plus open to family room. All appliances including microwave and dishwasher. Family room with stone fireplace. Two nice size bedrooms and full hall bath with tub/shower. You have got to see this master suite- private sitting area, 13' x 15' walk in closet, and huge bedroom. Master bath has double vanities, sit-down makeup area, soaking tub, and shower. Inside laundry room. Extra refrigerator in laundry room. Gravel circular driveway. Large pagoda with ceiling fan for enjoying the peaceful outdoors. Partially fenced back yard. No Pets. Plenty of room to roam. Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14100 Little Ranch Road have any available units?
14100 Little Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shady Hills, FL.
What amenities does 14100 Little Ranch Road have?
Some of 14100 Little Ranch Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14100 Little Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
14100 Little Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14100 Little Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 14100 Little Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shady Hills.
Does 14100 Little Ranch Road offer parking?
No, 14100 Little Ranch Road does not offer parking.
Does 14100 Little Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14100 Little Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14100 Little Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 14100 Little Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 14100 Little Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 14100 Little Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14100 Little Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14100 Little Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14100 Little Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14100 Little Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
