5259 Maxon Ter

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.0 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! near Lake Mary! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.0 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! near Lake Mary! Welcome home to the gated community of Carriage Homes at Dunwoody! Open floor plan with living/dining room combo. Charming kitchen has lovely granite counter tops, breakfast bar and 42" cabinets. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Screened in patio and a 1 car garage. Carriage Homes at Dunwoody has a great community pool.Conveniently located to I-4, SR-417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. Pets are not allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1834689)