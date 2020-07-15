All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

5259 Maxon Ter

5259 Maxon Terrace · (407) 258-1332
Location

5259 Maxon Terrace, Seminole County, FL 32771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5259 Maxon Ter · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.0 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! near Lake Mary! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.0 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! near Lake Mary! Welcome home to the gated community of Carriage Homes at Dunwoody! Open floor plan with living/dining room combo. Charming kitchen has lovely granite counter tops, breakfast bar and 42" cabinets. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Screened in patio and a 1 car garage. Carriage Homes at Dunwoody has a great community pool.Conveniently located to I-4, SR-417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. Pets are not allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1834689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5259 Maxon Ter have any available units?
5259 Maxon Ter has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5259 Maxon Ter have?
Some of 5259 Maxon Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5259 Maxon Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5259 Maxon Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5259 Maxon Ter pet-friendly?
No, 5259 Maxon Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5259 Maxon Ter offer parking?
Yes, 5259 Maxon Ter offers parking.
Does 5259 Maxon Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5259 Maxon Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5259 Maxon Ter have a pool?
Yes, 5259 Maxon Ter has a pool.
Does 5259 Maxon Ter have accessible units?
No, 5259 Maxon Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5259 Maxon Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5259 Maxon Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5259 Maxon Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 5259 Maxon Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
