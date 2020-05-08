All apartments in Seffner
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

702 Old Darby Street

702 Old Darby Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 Old Darby Street, Seffner, FL 33584

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Pool Home!! 1st month 1/2 off! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5692913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Old Darby Street have any available units?
702 Old Darby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
Is 702 Old Darby Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 Old Darby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Old Darby Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 Old Darby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seffner.
Does 702 Old Darby Street offer parking?
No, 702 Old Darby Street does not offer parking.
Does 702 Old Darby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Old Darby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Old Darby Street have a pool?
Yes, 702 Old Darby Street has a pool.
Does 702 Old Darby Street have accessible units?
No, 702 Old Darby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Old Darby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Old Darby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Old Darby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Old Darby Street does not have units with air conditioning.
