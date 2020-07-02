614 Diamond Ridge Rd

Amenities
Immaculate 4 Bed + 2 1/2 Bath located in the Cedar Edge community in Seffner. Open floor plan that includes formal dining area that can also be used as a den or office. The Kitchen has a large, casual dining space, granite counters, and spacious breakfast area, all this overlooks the Great Room with a large window for natural light and this entire space is light and bright with neutral colors. The Master Suite has walk-in closets and a Master Bath with dual sinks and tasteful finishes, with a split plan of the remaining 3 bedrooms. This home has so many features that would fit perfectly for a large family or someone who enjoys entertaining extended-stay guests. Close to I-4 and I-75 for an easier commute to Tampa or Orlando. Vacant/ Available Now. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/eiMEUUogTfA