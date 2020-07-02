All apartments in Seffner
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

614 Diamond Ridge Rd

614 Diamond Ridge Rd · (813) 251-0001
Location

614 Diamond Ridge Rd, Seffner, FL 33584

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2526 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate 4 Bed + 2 1/2 Bath located in the Cedar Edge community in Seffner. Open floor plan that includes formal dining area that can also be used as a den or office. The Kitchen has a large, casual dining space, granite counters, and spacious breakfast area, all this overlooks the Great Room with a large window for natural light and this entire space is light and bright with neutral colors. The Master Suite has walk-in closets and a Master Bath with dual sinks and tasteful finishes, with a split plan of the remaining 3 bedrooms. This home has so many features that would fit perfectly for a large family or someone who enjoys entertaining extended-stay guests. Close to I-4 and I-75 for an easier commute to Tampa or Orlando. Vacant/ Available Now. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/eiMEUUogTfA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Diamond Ridge Rd have any available units?
614 Diamond Ridge Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 Diamond Ridge Rd have?
Some of 614 Diamond Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Diamond Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
614 Diamond Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Diamond Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Diamond Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 614 Diamond Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 614 Diamond Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 614 Diamond Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Diamond Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Diamond Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 614 Diamond Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 614 Diamond Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 614 Diamond Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Diamond Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Diamond Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Diamond Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Diamond Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
