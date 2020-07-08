All apartments in Seffner
Find more places like 209 Dakota Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seffner, FL
/
209 Dakota Hill Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

209 Dakota Hill Drive

209 Dakota Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seffner
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

209 Dakota Hill Drive, Seffner, FL 33584

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Car Garage Home in Seffner! - Please call Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 for additional information, or to arrange a personal showing. Super clean home is ready to rent, in super convenient Seffner. Easy access to Tampa, Plant City, Orlando and more! Bright, open floor plan with shiny stainless appliances, granite kitchen countertops, a THREE car garage, large screened lanai looks onto the fenced back yard, and more! Rent price included lawn service and lawn pest/fertilization. No pets, please. "At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit."

(RLNE2631301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Dakota Hill Drive have any available units?
209 Dakota Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
Is 209 Dakota Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Dakota Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Dakota Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 Dakota Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seffner.
Does 209 Dakota Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 209 Dakota Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 209 Dakota Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Dakota Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Dakota Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Dakota Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Dakota Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Dakota Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Dakota Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Dakota Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Dakota Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Dakota Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seffner Apartments with BalconiesSeffner Apartments with Garages
Seffner Apartments with ParkingSeffner Dog Friendly Apartments
Seffner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLMascotte, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa