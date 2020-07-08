209 Dakota Hill Drive

Amenities

Three Car Garage Home in Seffner! - Please call Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 for additional information, or to arrange a personal showing. Super clean home is ready to rent, in super convenient Seffner. Easy access to Tampa, Plant City, Orlando and more! Bright, open floor plan with shiny stainless appliances, granite kitchen countertops, a THREE car garage, large screened lanai looks onto the fenced back yard, and more! Rent price included lawn service and lawn pest/fertilization. No pets, please. "At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit."



