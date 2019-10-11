All apartments in Seffner
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

208 MONTARA DRIVE

208 Montara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Montara Drive, Seffner, FL 33584

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
This beautiful pool home with a formal entrance is a must see while shopping for your perfect home. The main master suite is large with a huge walk in closet and large bathroom hosting dual sinks, a walk in shower and garden tub. The in-law suite has a handicap friendly, walk in tub with massage jets and a shower. Rooms are larger than average and this pool/spa home and is perfect for any family. The large kitchen has a breakfast bar and eat in area open to the family room. Off the kitchen there is a desk area, walk-in pantry and a large laundry room leading to the garage. There is an 11X11 storage room with attic access off the garage. The PVC Privacy fence allows you to enjoy the heated pool and sauna. There is a large covered area within the lanai for relaxing or entertaining. This small friendly subdivision is close to all amenities including shopping, restaurants, schools, malls, theaters, museums, boating, highways, beaches and professional sports are within a short drive and downtown Tampa is a quick drive on the Crosstown. If you desire world class beaches and other recreational activities, this house is close to all. Disney is within an hour drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 MONTARA DRIVE have any available units?
208 MONTARA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
What amenities does 208 MONTARA DRIVE have?
Some of 208 MONTARA DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 MONTARA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
208 MONTARA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 MONTARA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 208 MONTARA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seffner.
Does 208 MONTARA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 208 MONTARA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 208 MONTARA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 MONTARA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 MONTARA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 208 MONTARA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 208 MONTARA DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 208 MONTARA DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 208 MONTARA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 MONTARA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 MONTARA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 MONTARA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

