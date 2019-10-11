208 MONTARA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna

This beautiful pool home with a formal entrance is a must see while shopping for your perfect home. The main master suite is large with a huge walk in closet and large bathroom hosting dual sinks, a walk in shower and garden tub. The in-law suite has a handicap friendly, walk in tub with massage jets and a shower. Rooms are larger than average and this pool/spa home and is perfect for any family. The large kitchen has a breakfast bar and eat in area open to the family room. Off the kitchen there is a desk area, walk-in pantry and a large laundry room leading to the garage. There is an 11X11 storage room with attic access off the garage. The PVC Privacy fence allows you to enjoy the heated pool and sauna. There is a large covered area within the lanai for relaxing or entertaining. This small friendly subdivision is close to all amenities including shopping, restaurants, schools, malls, theaters, museums, boating, highways, beaches and professional sports are within a short drive and downtown Tampa is a quick drive on the Crosstown. If you desire world class beaches and other recreational activities, this house is close to all. Disney is within an hour drive.