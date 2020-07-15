116 Drake Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Sebastian River Landing Home - Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a lovely entrance foyer opening to a cathedral living room and formal dining area. The well appointed kitchen features oak cabinets and a cozy breakfask nook. Split bedrooms offers privacy while a spacious master features a large walk-in closet and masterbath with a double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Also included is a washer and dryer. Located in the Sebastian River Landing, this community features a community pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. A two-car garage and nice yard complete this affordable rental home.

All applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered. CONTACT: ADRIANA TRAUTMAN 772-257-9968 OR Adriana.vbre@gmail.com

REQUIREMENTS:

• GROSS MONTHLY INCOME 3x the Rent Amount

• First Month Rent, Last Month Rent & Security Deposit

• Application Fee: $55 per person over 18

• Acceptable Credit History

• Acceptable Background Check

• No Evictions/Collection Accounts

• Verifiable Rental History

• Verifiable Employment

• Pets considered on a case by case basis/$300 non-refundable fee

(THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH)



