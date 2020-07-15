All apartments in Sebastian
Find more places like 116 Drake Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sebastian, FL
/
116 Drake Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

116 Drake Way

116 Drake Way · (772) 494-6563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sebastian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

116 Drake Way, Sebastian, FL 32958
Sebastian Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 116 Drake Way · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sebastian River Landing Home - Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a lovely entrance foyer opening to a cathedral living room and formal dining area. The well appointed kitchen features oak cabinets and a cozy breakfask nook. Split bedrooms offers privacy while a spacious master features a large walk-in closet and masterbath with a double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Also included is a washer and dryer. Located in the Sebastian River Landing, this community features a community pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. A two-car garage and nice yard complete this affordable rental home.
All applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered. CONTACT: ADRIANA TRAUTMAN 772-257-9968 OR Adriana.vbre@gmail.com
REQUIREMENTS:
• GROSS MONTHLY INCOME 3x the Rent Amount
• First Month Rent, Last Month Rent & Security Deposit
• Application Fee: $55 per person over 18
• Acceptable Credit History
• Acceptable Background Check
• No Evictions/Collection Accounts
• Verifiable Rental History
• Verifiable Employment
• Pets considered on a case by case basis/$300 non-refundable fee
(THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH)

(RLNE5862317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Drake Way have any available units?
116 Drake Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Drake Way have?
Some of 116 Drake Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Drake Way currently offering any rent specials?
116 Drake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Drake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Drake Way is pet friendly.
Does 116 Drake Way offer parking?
Yes, 116 Drake Way offers parking.
Does 116 Drake Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Drake Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Drake Way have a pool?
Yes, 116 Drake Way has a pool.
Does 116 Drake Way have accessible units?
No, 116 Drake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Drake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Drake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Drake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Drake Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 116 Drake Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sebastian 2 BedroomsSebastian 3 Bedrooms
Sebastian Apartments with GymsSebastian Apartments with Parking
Sebastian Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Port St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLFort Pierce, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FL
Indialantic, FLFlorida Ridge, FLLakewood Park, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLGifford, FL
Vero Beach, FLHobe Sound, FLTitusville, FLIndian River Shores, FLCape Canaveral, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLSouth Beach, FLMerritt Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity