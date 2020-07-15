116 Drake Way

Amenities
Sebastian River Landing Home - Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a lovely entrance foyer opening to a cathedral living room and formal dining area. The well appointed kitchen features oak cabinets and a cozy breakfask nook. Split bedrooms offers privacy while a spacious master features a large walk-in closet and masterbath with a double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Also included is a washer and dryer. Located in the Sebastian River Landing, this community features a community pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. A two-car garage and nice yard complete this affordable rental home.
All applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered. CONTACT: ADRIANA TRAUTMAN 772-257-9968 OR Adriana.vbre@gmail.com
REQUIREMENTS:
• GROSS MONTHLY INCOME 3x the Rent Amount
• First Month Rent, Last Month Rent & Security Deposit
• Application Fee: $55 per person over 18
• Acceptable Credit History
• Acceptable Background Check
• No Evictions/Collection Accounts
• Verifiable Rental History
• Verifiable Employment
• Pets considered on a case by case basis/$300 non-refundable fee
(THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH)
(RLNE5862317)