Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:20 PM
159 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5555 N Ocean Blvd
5555 N Ocean Blvd, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"ANNUAL RENTAL". LOCATED JUST OFF OF A1A WITH ACCESS TO BEACH STEPS AWAY. TASTEFULLY FURNISHED IN A "BEACHY" DECOR.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Ranch Lakes
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3051 NE 47th Ct
3051 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 1st floor unit at desirable Coral Ridge Country Club Estates overlooking wide canal with direct ocean access & pool . Dock your Boat . 1 Bedroom can be converted to 2nd bedroom or office.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Marine Ct
228 Marine Ct, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1134 sqft
Fantastic monthly rental on quiet cul de sac in desirable Lauderdale by the Sea! Available furnished or unfurnished, this duplex boasts tile flooring throughout, lot of natural light, a remodeled kitchen with granite tops and much more! Relax on
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,290
800 sqft
Direct Ocean View and Deeded Ocean Access..Feet in the Sand. Boutique Condo Building...Furnished or unfurnished, one bedroom & one and half baths.Turnkey .. all you need is your toothbrush.Impact Glass, Tile throughout. BOSCH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
2175 NE 56th St
2175 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bathroom apartment! Recently remodeled. The property comes fully furnished, it features impact windows, spacious and bright living area and a nice and cozy dining area as well.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Hibiscus Ave
231 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2413 sqft
Very short distance to the beach, shopping, dining & nightlife from this Large 3/3 duplex located in the heart of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Private pool area with tiki hut & wide canal views with no fixed bridges to ocean access.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1900 Oceanwalk Ln
1900 Oceanwalk Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1660 sqft
Welcome to Ocean walk Villas. This gated Boutique Townhome Complex is within walking distance to downtown Lauderdale by the Sea Shops and Restaurants. Just 3/10 of a mile to the town beach entrance.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Landings
1 Unit Available
2921 NE 55th place
2921 Northeast 55th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious one ber=droom one bath in a private residential home on the water with outside parking - furnished or unfurnished annual Call owner or text... 954-309-9758
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4445 Poinciana St
4445 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 1 BEDROOMS/ 1 BATHS * NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1800 S Ocean Blvd
1800 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your beach home! Stunning ocean front condo in resort style building is all ready for you. Just bring your toothbrush and bathing suit for a relaxing Florida Style stay.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3054 NE 49th St
3054 Northeast 49th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
SEASONAL - STUNNING 2 STORY WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4449 Poinciana St
4449 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS * UPDATED KITCHEN * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Seasonal rental ...Minimum lease 6 month & 1 day.. Furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Open kitchen & living room. Covered balcony washer / dryer in unit. 2 parking space. Newest complex in Laud-by-the-Sea.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3100 NE 47th Ct
3100 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2427 sqft
STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED INTERCOASTAL CONDO! $200,000 in renovations w/ high-end materials, partial furniture, and appliances. Beautiful heated pool on the water & dockage is available for boats up to 50'.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4445 El Mar Dr
4445 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1478 sqft
Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
2455 NE 51ST ST
2455 Northeast 51st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
If you are looking for a break from all the craziness and want warm and comfortable get-a-way place in the South Florida sun, this is it! This lovely community offers a well groomed property, heated pool, spa, walking ways to the pool and grounds,
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4532 Bougainvilla Dr
4532 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
515 sqft
Plan your gateway to the town of Lauderdale by the Sea where the locals say "Relax You Are Here." This is a tropical oasis with a short distance to the beach.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5000 N Ocean Blvd
5000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
VACANT AVAILABLE NOW UNIT NOVEMBER 30TH. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED, LARGE (1,500 sq. ft.) 2/2 UNIT WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
2121 S Ocean Blvd
2121 S Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1530 sqft
Here's your needle in a haystack...
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4421 Poinciana St
4421 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from the beach. Updated bath, large closets, available furnished or unfurnished. Complementary laundry on premises. Small pets with fee.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 S Ocean Blvd
1410 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
**BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN PARADISE!!*** ONLY 20 UNITS IN THIS QUAINT SEASIDE BUILDING. WAKE UP EACH MORNING TO A BEAUTIFUL SUNRISE . THIS UNIT HAS WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEACH FRIENDLY CORK FLOORING AND UPDATED KITCHEN.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1751 S Ocean Blvd
1751 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1136 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath off season rental that includes all utilities and fully furnished. POSSIBLY ANNUAL LEASE ALSO 3rd floor with peaks of the ocean and access to two pools and direct access to the ocean.
