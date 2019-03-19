794 SANDPIPER LN

Amenities
Lovely furnished (or unfurnished) bungalow unit with no one above. Private courtyard area in front and beautiful lakeview from screened patio in the back. This is a wonderful sunny living space with granite in the kitchen and bath, newer maple cabinetry, full-size washer and dryer, upgraded furnishings, and is clean as a whistle! Amenities galore in the community such as tennis, fitness, pool, clubhouse, mini movie theater, and much more...Unit can be rented furnished for $1300/mo or unfurnished for $1200/mo.