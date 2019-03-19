794 SANDPIPER LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool media room tennis court

Lovely furnished (or unfurnished) bungalow unit with no one above. Private courtyard area in front and beautiful lakeview from screened patio in the back. This is a wonderful sunny living space with granite in the kitchen and bath, newer maple cabinetry, full-size washer and dryer, upgraded furnishings, and is clean as a whistle! Amenities galore in the community such as tennis, fitness, pool, clubhouse, mini movie theater, and much more...Unit can be rented furnished for $1300/mo or unfurnished for $1200/mo.