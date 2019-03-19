All apartments in Sawgrass
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

794 SANDPIPER LN

794 Sandpiper Ln · No Longer Available
Location

794 Sandpiper Ln, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Lovely furnished (or unfurnished) bungalow unit with no one above. Private courtyard area in front and beautiful lakeview from screened patio in the back. This is a wonderful sunny living space with granite in the kitchen and bath, newer maple cabinetry, full-size washer and dryer, upgraded furnishings, and is clean as a whistle! Amenities galore in the community such as tennis, fitness, pool, clubhouse, mini movie theater, and much more...Unit can be rented furnished for $1300/mo or unfurnished for $1200/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 SANDPIPER LN have any available units?
794 SANDPIPER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 794 SANDPIPER LN have?
Some of 794 SANDPIPER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 SANDPIPER LN currently offering any rent specials?
794 SANDPIPER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 SANDPIPER LN pet-friendly?
No, 794 SANDPIPER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 794 SANDPIPER LN offer parking?
No, 794 SANDPIPER LN does not offer parking.
Does 794 SANDPIPER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 794 SANDPIPER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 SANDPIPER LN have a pool?
Yes, 794 SANDPIPER LN has a pool.
Does 794 SANDPIPER LN have accessible units?
No, 794 SANDPIPER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 794 SANDPIPER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 SANDPIPER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 794 SANDPIPER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 794 SANDPIPER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
