667 SUMMER PL

Located at Sawgrass Beach Club, life is beautiful at the beach in this bright, fresh, well maintained and perfectly appointed second level studio/efficiency villa steps from the ocean via an accessible boardwalk. Sawgrass Country Club offers a lovely community pool, three miles of private roads for walking and biking in beautiful, nature-filled living. Unit has vaulted ceilings, fresh decor and a high end queen size murphy bed plus a sofa. A lovely balcony with the sea breeze awaits you! Unit is fully furnished with bedding, towels, and fully equipped kitchen. Renting for $1,800/month.