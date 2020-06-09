All apartments in Sawgrass
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD

620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard · (904) 514-1747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit E10 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, king bed and access to screened balcony overlooking Guana Preserve. Guest bedrooms with Queen & two twins. Spacious living room with comfy sectional sofa additional seating and access to the screened balcony overlooking Guana Preserve. Kitchen features SS appliances and large breakfast bar. Hulu streaming TV service, Netflix, Disney plus, ESPN, HBO and Prime. Full size washer & dryer included. Community pool and assigned parking. Very nicely furnished, well maintained and super clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have any available units?
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have?
Some of 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does offer parking.
Does 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has a pool.
Does 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
