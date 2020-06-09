620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, king bed and access to screened balcony overlooking Guana Preserve. Guest bedrooms with Queen & two twins. Spacious living room with comfy sectional sofa additional seating and access to the screened balcony overlooking Guana Preserve. Kitchen features SS appliances and large breakfast bar. Hulu streaming TV service, Netflix, Disney plus, ESPN, HBO and Prime. Full size washer & dryer included. Community pool and assigned parking. Very nicely furnished, well maintained and super clean.