49 FISHERMANS COVE RD

Fully furnished and completely remodeled condo in desirable Sawgrass Country Club Fisherman's Cove located on the beautiful lagoon. Open concept floor plan with 2 story family room, stacked stone fireplace, hardwood floors. Coastal kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters, double ovens, stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with king size simmons beautyrest bed, barn doors enter into master bath with 2 vanities and large walk-in shower. Guest bedroom with 2 full size beds. Guest bed with tub/shower. Large screened porch. Walk to community pool and Sawgrass beach access. Convenient location to shopping, golf, tennis and restaurants in Ponte Vedra Beach. $1400/week, 2 week minimum. $4,500 per month. 2 dogs allowed 50 lb. maximum weight per dog with pet fee.