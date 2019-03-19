All apartments in Sawgrass
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
49 FISHERMANS COVE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

49 FISHERMANS COVE RD

49 Fishermans Cove Road · No Longer Available
Location

49 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Fully furnished and completely remodeled condo in desirable Sawgrass Country Club Fisherman's Cove located on the beautiful lagoon. Open concept floor plan with 2 story family room, stacked stone fireplace, hardwood floors. Coastal kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters, double ovens, stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with king size simmons beautyrest bed, barn doors enter into master bath with 2 vanities and large walk-in shower. Guest bedroom with 2 full size beds. Guest bed with tub/shower. Large screened porch. Walk to community pool and Sawgrass beach access. Convenient location to shopping, golf, tennis and restaurants in Ponte Vedra Beach. $1400/week, 2 week minimum. $4,500 per month. 2 dogs allowed 50 lb. maximum weight per dog with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD have any available units?
49 FISHERMANS COVE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD have?
Some of 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
49 FISHERMANS COVE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD is pet friendly.
Does 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD offer parking?
No, 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD does not offer parking.
Does 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD have a pool?
Yes, 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD has a pool.
Does 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD have accessible units?
No, 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 FISHERMANS COVE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
