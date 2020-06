Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED.Located in the SAWGRASS CC. Must see everything this beautiful home has to offer. Amazing water views from your screened in porch with a large heated pool and spa. There are 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a split floor plan and all on one level.2 plus car garage, summer kitchen, plank tile throughout most of the home. Gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen, dining room, living room, family room and so much more. Call for an appointment today