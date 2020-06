Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT FAMILY HOME 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT WITH A FENCED IN BACKYARD. 4BR PLUS DEN COULD BE 5TH BR. HOME HAS SCREENED IN PORCH, OUTDOOR SHOWER 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NEW ROOF. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT. HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT CARPETED BEDROOMS AND BONUS. NEWER KITCHEN INCLUDING STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE.WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, WALK- IN CLOSETS. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENTAL RATE