Sawgrass, FL
32 Fishermans Cove Rd
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:08 PM

32 Fishermans Cove Rd

32 Fishermans Cove Road · No Longer Available
Location

32 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Golf Country Club that offers updated kitchen and bathroom and a screened in patio and open deck built right on top of the water. Enjoy picturesque views of the water with the golf course in the horizon. UNFURNISHED UNIT. AVAILABLE NOW. NO PETS PERMITTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

