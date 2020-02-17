3032 LA RESERVE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool tennis court

3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home located on a beautiful lake in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. Lots of curb appeal with spacious bedrooms, granite counter tops, tile flooring, newer appliances, newer roof, lovely courtyard, neutral palette. Back yard patio over looking the lake. Abundance of windows & generous sized sliding doors let the outside in creating a naturally light bright and airy home. Community Tennis courts & a fabulous pool with plenty of sun decking are an easy walk. Conveniently located to St. Johns County/Ponte Vedra Beach A+ schools, pristine beaches, world renowned golf courses, Sawgrass The Players Club/Tournament, Sawgrass shopping & dining.