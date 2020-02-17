All apartments in Sawgrass
3032 LA RESERVE DR
Last updated February 17 2020 at 10:56 AM

3032 LA RESERVE DR

3032 La Rese'rve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3032 La Rese'rve Drive, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home located on a beautiful lake in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. Lots of curb appeal with spacious bedrooms, granite counter tops, tile flooring, newer appliances, newer roof, lovely courtyard, neutral palette. Back yard patio over looking the lake. Abundance of windows & generous sized sliding doors let the outside in creating a naturally light bright and airy home. Community Tennis courts & a fabulous pool with plenty of sun decking are an easy walk. Conveniently located to St. Johns County/Ponte Vedra Beach A+ schools, pristine beaches, world renowned golf courses, Sawgrass The Players Club/Tournament, Sawgrass shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 LA RESERVE DR have any available units?
3032 LA RESERVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 3032 LA RESERVE DR have?
Some of 3032 LA RESERVE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 LA RESERVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3032 LA RESERVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 LA RESERVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3032 LA RESERVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 3032 LA RESERVE DR offer parking?
Yes, 3032 LA RESERVE DR offers parking.
Does 3032 LA RESERVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 LA RESERVE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 LA RESERVE DR have a pool?
Yes, 3032 LA RESERVE DR has a pool.
Does 3032 LA RESERVE DR have accessible units?
No, 3032 LA RESERVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 LA RESERVE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 LA RESERVE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 LA RESERVE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 LA RESERVE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

