300 LAUDEN CT

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

For Sale or rent Pool home within walking distance to beach.4 bdr, 2.5 bath home is located in one of the most desirable gated beachside communities east of A1A. This home is freshly painted & features an open floor plan, family room with soaring ceilings, Wall of windows overlooking the sparkling pool, kitchen complete with granite, SS appliances, snack bar & eat-in area. The large master bedroom is located on the 1st level with an updated bath, seamless shower & Jacuzzi tub. The 2nd level has 3 sizable bdrs, bath & loft/flex area. If you are looking for privacy, the backyard features a screened pool & backs up to the protected Guana River marsh, a nature lovers paradise. Within walking distance to Micklers for easy beach access & close to the highly coveted St.Johns County school syste