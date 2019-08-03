All apartments in Sawgrass
300 LAUDEN CT
300 LAUDEN CT

300 Lauden Court · No Longer Available
300 Lauden Court, Sawgrass, FL 32082

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
pool
For Sale or rent Pool home within walking distance to beach.4 bdr, 2.5 bath home is located in one of the most desirable gated beachside communities east of A1A. This home is freshly painted & features an open floor plan, family room with soaring ceilings, Wall of windows overlooking the sparkling pool, kitchen complete with granite, SS appliances, snack bar & eat-in area. The large master bedroom is located on the 1st level with an updated bath, seamless shower & Jacuzzi tub. The 2nd level has 3 sizable bdrs, bath & loft/flex area. If you are looking for privacy, the backyard features a screened pool & backs up to the protected Guana River marsh, a nature lovers paradise. Within walking distance to Micklers for easy beach access & close to the highly coveted St.Johns County school syste

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 300 LAUDEN CT have any available units?
300 LAUDEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 300 LAUDEN CT have?
Some of 300 LAUDEN CT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 LAUDEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
300 LAUDEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 LAUDEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 300 LAUDEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 300 LAUDEN CT offer parking?
No, 300 LAUDEN CT does not offer parking.
Does 300 LAUDEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 LAUDEN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 LAUDEN CT have a pool?
Yes, 300 LAUDEN CT has a pool.
Does 300 LAUDEN CT have accessible units?
No, 300 LAUDEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 300 LAUDEN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 LAUDEN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 LAUDEN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 LAUDEN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
