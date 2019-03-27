200 BERMUDA BAY CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the well sought out community of Bermuda Bay in Ponte Vedra Beach! This unit boasts over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space and comes with a 2 car detached garage. Living room/ dining room combination with tray ceilings. Kitchen over looks living room. Great size bedrooms. Oversize master bedroom with double doors to the screened in patio. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Very quiet and private setting with beautiful views from the screened porch of the preserve. You won't want to miss out on this one!