Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
17 SEA WINDS LN S
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

17 SEA WINDS LN S

17 Sea Winds Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

17 Sea Winds Lane South, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Unfurnished Rental in Old Ponte Vedra Area. Great Single Story condo Walk to the Beach & Oceanfront Resorts, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath End Unit, Master Spa Like Bath recently renovated. Kitchen, Family and Dining Open Plan. Florida/Sun Room enclosed for additional square footage. Master Suite and Sun Room overlooks lagoon and large rear deck. Sorry, NO PETS Per the Association, Non Smokers Only. Water/Sewer Included in Rental. Minimum 12 month lease. Square footage estimate includes Sunroom, Tenant to verify square footage. Application fee $100 per applicant or couple. Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 SEA WINDS LN S have any available units?
17 SEA WINDS LN S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 17 SEA WINDS LN S have?
Some of 17 SEA WINDS LN S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 SEA WINDS LN S currently offering any rent specials?
17 SEA WINDS LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 SEA WINDS LN S pet-friendly?
No, 17 SEA WINDS LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 17 SEA WINDS LN S offer parking?
No, 17 SEA WINDS LN S does not offer parking.
Does 17 SEA WINDS LN S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 SEA WINDS LN S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 SEA WINDS LN S have a pool?
No, 17 SEA WINDS LN S does not have a pool.
Does 17 SEA WINDS LN S have accessible units?
No, 17 SEA WINDS LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 17 SEA WINDS LN S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 SEA WINDS LN S has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 SEA WINDS LN S have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 SEA WINDS LN S does not have units with air conditioning.
