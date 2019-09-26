17 SEA WINDS LN S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Unfurnished Rental in Old Ponte Vedra Area. Great Single Story condo Walk to the Beach & Oceanfront Resorts, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath End Unit, Master Spa Like Bath recently renovated. Kitchen, Family and Dining Open Plan. Florida/Sun Room enclosed for additional square footage. Master Suite and Sun Room overlooks lagoon and large rear deck. Sorry, NO PETS Per the Association, Non Smokers Only. Water/Sewer Included in Rental. Minimum 12 month lease. Square footage estimate includes Sunroom, Tenant to verify square footage. Application fee $100 per applicant or couple. Available Now