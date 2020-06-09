All apartments in Sawgrass
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:30 AM

137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1

137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle · (904) 285-2882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

One of the newest condos in Ponte Vedra Beach!! Luxury condominium at the new (2016) Beachside Condominiums. Just a ten minute walk to the beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches. Top floor (2nd). Wood floors with thick carpeting and pad in bedrooms. Shiplac living room wall with electric fireplace. Crown molding throughout. Abundant storage. Quality appliances. Washer and dryer with sink in laundry. Lovely ground floor patio. One car garage plus one reserved parking space. One of the best locations in Ponte Vedra close to all shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, JTB and the Mayo Clinic. AVAILABLE July 1st. UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 have any available units?
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 have?
Some of 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 does offer parking.
Does 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
