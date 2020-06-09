137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

One of the newest condos in Ponte Vedra Beach!! Luxury condominium at the new (2016) Beachside Condominiums. Just a ten minute walk to the beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches. Top floor (2nd). Wood floors with thick carpeting and pad in bedrooms. Shiplac living room wall with electric fireplace. Crown molding throughout. Abundant storage. Quality appliances. Washer and dryer with sink in laundry. Lovely ground floor patio. One car garage plus one reserved parking space. One of the best locations in Ponte Vedra close to all shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, JTB and the Mayo Clinic. AVAILABLE July 1st. UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Call today to schedule a showing.