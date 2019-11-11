All apartments in Sawgrass
134 COASTAL OAK CIR

134 Coastal Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

134 Coastal Oak Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Live the beach lifestyle in this exquisite Pool home situated in Ponte Vedra Beach little secret, Seawalk - one of the few neighborhoods with a private deeded beach access. In 2017 this home received a full interior renovation (including the kitchen and bathrooms) creating an open floor plan. Porcelain wood-look tile throughout...Ceiling fans throughout...Quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops. You will love the Plantation shutters, custom driveway and pool deck pavers, the privacy fence, and backyard landscape lighting. Tenants will enjoy the lighted pool and hot tub that come with weekly pool service. In-ground irrigation system. Will take pets. Owners will pay for Pool & Lawn Maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

