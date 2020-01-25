130 WILLOW POND LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Townhouse style property in Willow Pond at Sawgrass Country Club. Beautiful updated cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sinks, toilets, plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures, tile floors, one bedroom and bath on first floor, master bedroom suite and one other suite upstairs, small loft area. Property has 2 newer AC units. Gated Sawgrass Country Club, Community Pool, Beach Access, $2795 per mth Unfurnished. Low Maintenance and Lawncare covered by the association.Non-smokers Only, $100 Application Fee, $2,795 Security Deposit, tenant pays all utilities. Pet considered, Pet fee $250 subject to Landlord approval.