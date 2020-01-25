All apartments in Sawgrass
Sawgrass, FL
130 WILLOW POND LN
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:17 AM

130 WILLOW POND LN

130 Willow Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Sawgrass
Location

130 Willow Pond Lane, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Townhouse style property in Willow Pond at Sawgrass Country Club. Beautiful updated cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sinks, toilets, plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures, tile floors, one bedroom and bath on first floor, master bedroom suite and one other suite upstairs, small loft area. Property has 2 newer AC units. Gated Sawgrass Country Club, Community Pool, Beach Access, $2795 per mth Unfurnished. Low Maintenance and Lawncare covered by the association.Non-smokers Only, $100 Application Fee, $2,795 Security Deposit, tenant pays all utilities. Pet considered, Pet fee $250 subject to Landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 WILLOW POND LN have any available units?
130 WILLOW POND LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 130 WILLOW POND LN have?
Some of 130 WILLOW POND LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 WILLOW POND LN currently offering any rent specials?
130 WILLOW POND LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 WILLOW POND LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 WILLOW POND LN is pet friendly.
Does 130 WILLOW POND LN offer parking?
No, 130 WILLOW POND LN does not offer parking.
Does 130 WILLOW POND LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 WILLOW POND LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 WILLOW POND LN have a pool?
Yes, 130 WILLOW POND LN has a pool.
Does 130 WILLOW POND LN have accessible units?
No, 130 WILLOW POND LN does not have accessible units.
Does 130 WILLOW POND LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 WILLOW POND LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 WILLOW POND LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 WILLOW POND LN has units with air conditioning.
