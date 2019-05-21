Super clean and nice unit. New carpet new refrigerator . New upgraded sink and faucet. 2 bedrooms wit 2 full baths. Upgrades galore This Condo is move in ready! walk to the beach or to the PV lodge and club. Fun in the sun! NO PETS and No Access to the garage1350 security deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have any available units?
111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have?
Some of 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.