All apartments in Sawgrass
Find more places like 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR

111 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sawgrass
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

111 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean and nice unit. New carpet new refrigerator . New upgraded sink and faucet. 2 bedrooms wit 2 full baths. Upgrades galore This Condo is move in ready! walk to the beach or to the PV lodge and club. Fun in the sun! NO PETS and No Access to the garage1350 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have any available units?
111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have?
Some of 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR offers parking.
Does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have a pool?
No, 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have accessible units?
No, 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sawgrass 1 BedroomsSawgrass 2 Bedrooms
Sawgrass Apartments with BalconiesSawgrass Apartments with Garages
Sawgrass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FL
St. Augustine, FLKingsland, GAVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville