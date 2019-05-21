111 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean and nice unit. New carpet new refrigerator . New upgraded sink and faucet. 2 bedrooms wit 2 full baths. Upgrades galore This Condo is move in ready! walk to the beach or to the PV lodge and club. Fun in the sun! NO PETS and No Access to the garage1350 security deposit