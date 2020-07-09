Amenities

7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential subdivision & in RIVERVIEW HIGH, SARASOTA MIDDLE and ASHTON ELEMENTARY school districts.

This town home features living room, family room, dining room, granite counter tops & solid wood cabinets in kitchen, kitchen nook, screened and tiled lanai, ceramic tile floors downstairs and carpet upstairs, high ceilings, crown molding and & attached one car garage. Exterior features paver driveway and barrel tile roofs. Amenities include community pool, playground and gated entrance. Stonehaven is conveniently located to I75, restaurants, shopping, the Legacy Trail and the world famous Siesta Key Beach. First, Last and Security Deposit.

For showing and questions please call 941-260-9347 Doreen Gentz (licensed real estate broker associate) Orquera Florida Investments.



