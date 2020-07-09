All apartments in Sarasota County
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102

7927 Moonstone Drive · (941) 243-8797 ext. 101
Location

7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34233

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,775

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential subdivision & in RIVERVIEW HIGH, SARASOTA MIDDLE and ASHTON ELEMENTARY school districts.
This town home features living room, family room, dining room, granite counter tops & solid wood cabinets in kitchen, kitchen nook, screened and tiled lanai, ceramic tile floors downstairs and carpet upstairs, high ceilings, crown molding and & attached one car garage. Exterior features paver driveway and barrel tile roofs. Amenities include community pool, playground and gated entrance. Stonehaven is conveniently located to I75, restaurants, shopping, the Legacy Trail and the world famous Siesta Key Beach. First, Last and Security Deposit.
For showing and questions please call 941-260-9347 Doreen Gentz (licensed real estate broker associate) Orquera Florida Investments.

Note: Information provided deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Parties are advised to verify.

(RLNE4914138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 have any available units?
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 have?
Some of 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 currently offering any rent specials?
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 is pet friendly.
Does 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 offer parking?
Yes, 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 offers parking.
Does 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 have a pool?
Yes, 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 has a pool.
Does 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 have accessible units?
No, 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 does not have units with air conditioning.
