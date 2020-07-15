6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal. Full views are available from the lanai, living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Open the sliders and you are just feet away from casting a fishing line into the water. Stroll across the Stickney Point Bridge and take advantage of world famous Siesta Key Beach and loads of dining choices without waiting in traffic. One month minimum rentals are available 12 times a year.



This 2 bed/2 bath condo has a beach cottage vibe and has been updated throughout and is being sold turn-key furnished.



Seasonal Pricing:

January - April; 4,000.00 per month

May - December; 2,400.00 per month