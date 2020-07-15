All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102

6470 Hollywood Boulevard · (941) 228-6685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal. Full views are available from the lanai, living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Open the sliders and you are just feet away from casting a fishing line into the water. Stroll across the Stickney Point Bridge and take advantage of world famous Siesta Key Beach and loads of dining choices without waiting in traffic. One month minimum rentals are available 12 times a year.

This 2 bed/2 bath condo has a beach cottage vibe and has been updated throughout and is being sold turn-key furnished.

Seasonal Pricing:
January - April; 4,000.00 per month
May - December; 2,400.00 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 have any available units?
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 have?
Some of 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 pet-friendly?
No, 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 offer parking?
Yes, 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 offers parking.
Does 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 have a pool?
Yes, 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 has a pool.
Does 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102 has units with air conditioning.
