Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

WEEKLY VACATION Rental: $750/WEEK. $750/WEEK. MINIMUM 7 DAY stay. Monthly/Seasonal rent available. This newly updated end unit condo is on the main floor (2 steps up) with a private front entrance patio and a private rear patio w/grill just outside your kitchen door. Freshly painted interior; Newly furnished including the King Mattress and BS. Even the A/C unit is new. This one-bedroom unit is light and bright with 10 windows all around and has everything a couple might need to enjoy the Florida sunshine. A free shuttle is only a phone call away or you can walk 10 minutes to enjoy the beach at access #12. The shuttle will take you just about anywhere in Siesta Key for dining, partying in the Village or the world-famous quartz beaches. Vehicle Parking is just outside your door. There are only 7 seasonal condos here. A heated community pool is only steps away as well as a community laundry room. Cable, WiFi, A/C/heat are included in the daily rent. Please note: room dimensions are approximate. Enjoy the world-famous quartz sands of Siesta Key voted the No. 1 beach in the USA for several years!

7 day minimum rental. Longer rentals are accepted. Background check required by the HOA.