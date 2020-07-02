5792 WILENA PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Created to enjoy. This is the prefect summer or winter getaway. This pristine home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is meticulously maintained. The master bedroom has a king bed, large flat screen tv, his and her walk in closets over-looking the in ground private pool. The secondary bedrooms are exquisite with a queen and two twins respectively. The great room features 12" ceilings, triple crown molding, custom wall unit & sliding glass doors leading to a covered lanai with an inground pool on a gorgeous landscaped lot. The home is located in the gated resort styled community of VillageWalk, amenities include Clubhouse with event space, meeting rooms, library, state of the art fitness center, restaurant, hair salon, gift shop, Geo thermal Resort style pool & lap pool, 6 Har tru tennis courts, and miles of walking and biking paths along our many lakes. Close to Shopping, Dining and Siesta Key Beach. 4 month minimum Available June - Setember at $3500. October - January at 6500.00