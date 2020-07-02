All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:28 AM

5792 WILENA PLACE

5792 Wilena Pl · (941) 953-6000
Location

5792 Wilena Pl, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Created to enjoy. This is the prefect summer or winter getaway. This pristine home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is meticulously maintained. The master bedroom has a king bed, large flat screen tv, his and her walk in closets over-looking the in ground private pool. The secondary bedrooms are exquisite with a queen and two twins respectively. The great room features 12" ceilings, triple crown molding, custom wall unit & sliding glass doors leading to a covered lanai with an inground pool on a gorgeous landscaped lot. The home is located in the gated resort styled community of VillageWalk, amenities include Clubhouse with event space, meeting rooms, library, state of the art fitness center, restaurant, hair salon, gift shop, Geo thermal Resort style pool & lap pool, 6 Har tru tennis courts, and miles of walking and biking paths along our many lakes. Close to Shopping, Dining and Siesta Key Beach. 4 month minimum Available June - Setember at $3500. October - January at 6500.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5792 WILENA PLACE have any available units?
5792 WILENA PLACE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5792 WILENA PLACE have?
Some of 5792 WILENA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5792 WILENA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5792 WILENA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5792 WILENA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5792 WILENA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5792 WILENA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5792 WILENA PLACE offers parking.
Does 5792 WILENA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5792 WILENA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5792 WILENA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5792 WILENA PLACE has a pool.
Does 5792 WILENA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5792 WILENA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5792 WILENA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5792 WILENA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5792 WILENA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5792 WILENA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
