Sarasota County, FL
1386 Ranchero Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

1386 Ranchero Drive

1386 Ranchero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1386 Ranchero Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34240

dogs allowed
garage
pool
Located just East of I-75, this single-family home sits on 6 acres of land, 3 acres available for your use. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a screened-in Lanai, an attached 2 car garage, and a very large, private pool. Pine Valley Ranches is quiet, peaceful and very private, there is nothing like this available on the market. You’ll have the best of both worlds- plenty of land but also close to shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-75 and only a 15-minute drive to Downtown Sarasota. Dogs okay with owner approval. First and security due with approved background check. A $29.99 monthly Residents Benefit Fee will be applied.

Amenities: Large Pool, Fenced Yard, 3 Acres of Land

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 Ranchero Drive have any available units?
1386 Ranchero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota County, FL.
Is 1386 Ranchero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Ranchero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 Ranchero Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1386 Ranchero Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1386 Ranchero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1386 Ranchero Drive offers parking.
Does 1386 Ranchero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 Ranchero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 Ranchero Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1386 Ranchero Drive has a pool.
Does 1386 Ranchero Drive have accessible units?
No, 1386 Ranchero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 Ranchero Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1386 Ranchero Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 Ranchero Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1386 Ranchero Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
