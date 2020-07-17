1386 Ranchero Drive

Amenities

Located just East of I-75, this single-family home sits on 6 acres of land, 3 acres available for your use. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a screened-in Lanai, an attached 2 car garage, and a very large, private pool. Pine Valley Ranches is quiet, peaceful and very private, there is nothing like this available on the market. You’ll have the best of both worlds- plenty of land but also close to shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-75 and only a 15-minute drive to Downtown Sarasota. Dogs okay with owner approval. First and security due with approved background check. A $29.99 monthly Residents Benefit Fee will be applied.



