Rarely available 4/2 in popular San Carlos Park. Laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. The home is conveniently located just minutes from Gulf Coast Town Center, Coconut Point, FGCU, and SW Florida International Airport. Property is available for rent starting August 1, 2020. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Rental rate includes lawn care.