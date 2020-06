Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

One Bedroom/one bathroom unit in the back separate from the house. Great Location. Minutes away from main roads, restaurants and shopping. Brand new appliances. Freshly painted. New AC wall unit. Internet, electricity, lawn and water maintenance are included in the rent. Laundry room is shared with the other units.