San Carlos Park, FL
17524 Dumont DR
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:28 AM

17524 Dumont DR

17524 Dumont Drive · (239) 482-0060
San Carlos Park
Location

17524 Dumont Drive, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Tastefully updated 2 story Duplex home (right side of the house only) in San Carlos Park! There are lots of updates made in the last 2 years such as impact windows, new kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new AC and new Water system with Reverse Osmosis in the kitchen. The home is divided for optimal privacy with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on each floor. The upstairs also offers a cozy loft area. The entire home is tiled with the exception of carpeting on the stairs. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Please note: Property is available starting July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17524 Dumont DR have any available units?
17524 Dumont DR has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17524 Dumont DR have?
Some of 17524 Dumont DR's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17524 Dumont DR currently offering any rent specials?
17524 Dumont DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17524 Dumont DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 17524 Dumont DR is pet friendly.
Does 17524 Dumont DR offer parking?
No, 17524 Dumont DR does not offer parking.
Does 17524 Dumont DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17524 Dumont DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17524 Dumont DR have a pool?
No, 17524 Dumont DR does not have a pool.
Does 17524 Dumont DR have accessible units?
No, 17524 Dumont DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17524 Dumont DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 17524 Dumont DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17524 Dumont DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17524 Dumont DR has units with air conditioning.
