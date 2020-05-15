17524 Dumont DR

Amenities

Tastefully updated 2 story Duplex home (right side of the house only) in San Carlos Park! There are lots of updates made in the last 2 years such as impact windows, new kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new AC and new Water system with Reverse Osmosis in the kitchen. The home is divided for optimal privacy with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on each floor. The upstairs also offers a cozy loft area. The entire home is tiled with the exception of carpeting on the stairs. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Please note: Property is available starting July 1, 2020