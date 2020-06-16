12613 Curley St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HIGHLY DESIRED and NEWLY RENOVATED - FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETRY, NEW BATH VANITY AND NEW FRIDGE! This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is perfectly nestled in quiet San Antonio - right off of Curley Street! Features a generously sized living room, galley style kitchen with pantry, spacious dining area, two roomy bedrooms with good sized-closets, 2 hall linen closests for added storae and full-size shared bath. ALL TILE THROUGH-OUT! Easy access for commuting! Just Minutes to St. Leo Campus, SR52 and I75! (Less than 1/2 a mile to convenient laudromat!) WATER and SEWER included in rent. To see this terrific find, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!