118 Apartments for rent in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Samsula-Spruce Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
3227 Vail View Drive
3227 Vail View Drive, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2 car Garage. Living room/Dining combination with wood flooring & Plantation Shutters on windows, French doors lead to enclosed Porch for bonus room.

1 Unit Available
1983 Rutgers Place
1983 Rutgers Place, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2143 sqft
SPRUCE CREEK FLY-IN 24/7 GATED COMMUNITY. OUTSTANDING 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH FAIRWAY CHASE VILLA ON THE GOLF COURSE. MAIN MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE DRESSING AREA, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH.
Results within 1 mile of Samsula-Spruce Creek

1 Unit Available
Summer Trees South
1308 Shadow Path Drive
1308 Shadow Path Dr, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1842 sqft
Spacious Port Orange Home in Summer Trees! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Port Orange Home in the community of Summer Trees! As you enter this home the formal living room and dining room greet you.

1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.

1 Unit Available
Waters Edge
1806 Masoud Court
1806 Masoud Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Lake Front Waters Edge Beauty!!New Tile Floorings throughout.House is located in a nice and quite cul-de -sac .Split floor plan, Grand room with sliding doors to covered lanai, fans in all rooms , washer, dryer , fridge, nice size pantry .

1 Unit Available
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.

1 Unit Available
6164 Sabal Point Circle
6164 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2042 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in gated community, Sabal Creek. Over 2,000 sq ft. Large great room, enclosed Florida room, and open covered patio. Fenced in backyard on preserved woods. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
5200 sqft
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.

1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.

1 Unit Available
Coquina Cove
5432 Cordgrass Bend Lane
5432 Cordgrass Bend Lane, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2421 sqft
Pool home! Beautiful two-story 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath pool home on a premium lake view lot. Large, open floor plan and huge kitchen. Upstairs has a second family room loft, huge walk-in closet in master, large bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Samsula-Spruce Creek
42 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
195 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,157
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
33 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
16 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
28 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 Unit Available
Hidden Lake
1307 Alcorn Rd
1307 Alcorn Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
962 sqft
1307 Alcorn Rd Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath Port Orange Home! - Beautiful Home located in the heart of Port Orange. This home is a cozy and quaint two bedroom, two bath with a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1543 sqft
Pet friendly, Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
787 Sugar Cane Lane
787 Sugar Cane Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2467 sqft
Port Orange 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Charming and spacious, 3 bedroom 2 bath family home in Sugar Mill neighborhood of Port Orange. Carpet and tile flooring. Covered front porch and large patio in the fenced back yard. Fireplace in living room.

1 Unit Available
Georgetowne
336 Yorktowne Drive
336 Yorktowne Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace.

1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
149 Grey Widgeon Court
149 Grey Widgeon Court, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1910 sqft
1 Year Lease. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage is ready for someone to call home. This house has the community pool just for the homes in this section of Pelican Bay. Pelican bay has 24 hour security. This is a must see in person.

1 Unit Available
Countryside
950 Vanessa Ct Apt F
950 Vanessa Court, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1070 sqft
Beautiful carefree living in this recently renovated 2 story townhouse in popular Countryside Community of Port Orange. Upscale townhouse which features includes two master suites, one up and one down. 2.5 bathrooms with upstairs loft.

1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
301 Grande Lake Dr
301 Grande Lake Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1887 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3/2 HOME ON CORNER LOT IN CHAMPIONS GATE! Spacious interior that captures the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops line the kitchen, with a center island.

1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
124 Laughing Gull Court
124 Laughing Gull Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the tropical atmosphere that Beautiful Pelican Bay offers from this 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home with den and enclosed Florida room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Samsula-Spruce Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

